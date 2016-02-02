I need more time to calm down, says frustrated Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he needs more time to calm down after watching his side go down to a poor 2-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Leicester City on Tuesday.

Jamie Vardy scored twice, including a brilliant volley to open the scoring, as the Reds dropped to eighth in the table.

Liverpool have won only one of their last five league games and conceded 12 goals in the process, with Klopp frustrated by a performance that rarely saw them threaten the home goal at the King Power Stadium.

Asked if he was pleased to see his team work hard, he replied to BBC Sport: "It is rare a journalist says something more positive than the manager.

"I am not too fine with our game - we could have played much better. We had a few shots where we could pass and a few passes where we could shoot.

"We created half chances but not real chances and then it was a world-class goal from Jamie Vardy.

"This would have been a good day to show we are ready for this. I need a few more seconds to calm down. I have to watch it again."

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday when they welcome struggling Sunderland to Anfield.