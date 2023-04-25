‘I prefer Brazilian music’: Joao Pedro describes meeting Elton John at Watford

Elton John is a lifelong Watford supporter who has made more sporadic trips to Vicarage Road in recent years, but current star player Joao Pedro has still had the opportunity to meet the club's honorary life president during his three years with the side.

When asked if he had met Elton John, Pedro responded that he has, though despite the obvious Watford connection, he doesn't actually listen to any of the legendary musician's songs.

"I did when we were promoted to the Premier League in 2021. He came to the dressing room after the game and handed out some player of the year awards. With all respect to him, I prefer Brazilian music!"

Joao Pedro joined Watford in January 2020 from Brazilian side Fluminense aged 18, and has since become a mainstay in their forward line across the club's spells in the Championship and Premier League since.

This season has been his most impressive, scoring 11 goals in 38 games so far in England's second tier, with former Watford manager Slaven Bilic even bestowing the captain's armband upon Pedro in February. He was just 21-years-old.

Perhaps more bizarrely, though, is that Pedro didn't even want to start the game against Blackburn on that occasion, the forward still making his recovery from an ankle injury.

"It was actually very funny. I was returning from injury and had played 30 minutes or so in the previous game, so I was expecting to start again on the bench, but the coach said, 'I think you should start today.'

"I was like, 'No, I’d prefer to play the second half: the match will be more open and I’ll be able to create more chances.' We discussed it and agreed it was best that I started – what I didn’t know was that he’d planned to make me captain that day!

"When I saw the armband I said, 'No, not me – take it to Tom Cleverley.' It was a great gesture."

Pedro has since captained the side on multiple occasions this campaign since that game in February, highlighting his influence on the Watford squad. Should the side fail to make the play-offs at the end of the season, it is expected Pedro will return to the Premier League with another side in 2023/24.