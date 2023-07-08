‘I probably would have done it myself’: Richard Dunne on Thierry Henry’s handball that robbed Ireland of a 2010 World Cup place

When the Republic of Ireland played France in a two-legged play-off tie in November 2009, there was a spot at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa at stake, but controversy shrouded the final result.

France won 1-0 at Croke Park in the first-leg, meaning Ireland knew they had to win the game in 90 minutes to have a shot at qualifying for the tournament. Robbie Keane managed to score at the Stade de France four days later, sending the game to extra-time.

However, William Gallas broke Irish hearts in the 103rd minute, after converting a simple tap in following a pass across goal from Thierry Henry. What transpired, though, was that Henry had clearly handled the ball twice in the build-up, something the referee or his assistants failed to spot.

Richard Dunne captained Ireland that night, though he is surprisingly accepting of the events that meant France progressed to the World Cup at his nation's expense.

"France had beaten us 1-0 in Dublin four days earlier, so we had nothing to lose – it was all about trying to put them under pressure," Dunne exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "We performed well.

"Their goal towards the end was a long ball that went over my head; I fell to the floor and the next thing I knew, it was in the back of the net. All of our players were chasing the referee, so I knew something had gone on, but I hadn’t seen it.

"It was definitely a handball but, in hindsight, I probably would have done it myself."

Henry's double handball in the lead-up to Gallas' winning goal sparked huge controversy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports said that Henry admitted to purposely handling the ball to Dunne after the game, with replays showing he had made two clear movements towards the ball, too.

The Football Association of Ireland and Government of Ireland called for FIFA to replay the game, before then suggesting Ireland should head to the World Cup as an unprecedented supernumerary 33rd team.

Neither of those requests materialised, while Henry escaped punishment after his case was passed to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for investigation. According to the Disciplinary Code, Henry couldn't be sanctioned.

