Ranked! The 10 best players of World Cup 2010

Africa’s first ever World Cup will live long in the memory – unless you support England – thanks to a series of wonderful moments and individual performances. Who can forget the incessant drone of the Vuvuzela, Siphiwe Tshabalala’s ‘goal for all Africa’ and ITV cutting to a car advert during England’s best moment of the entire tournament?

In this slideshow, we pick out the 10 best players from the 2010 World Cup...