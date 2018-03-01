I really want to score at Camp Nou – Griezmann sets sights on Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann is desperate to "score and celebrate" at Camp Nou on Sunday when Atletico Madrid travel to LaLiga leaders Barcelona, the club the Frenchman has been tipped to join.

Although Atletico managed to keep hold of Griezmann despite reported interest from Manchester United at the start of the season, it is widely expected this will be his final campaign with the club.

Barca have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old, with numerous reports claiming he has already agreed terms denied by the Catalan club.

Griezmann heads into the clash in sensational form, having followed up his hat-trick against Sevilla with another four in Wednesday's 4-0 hammering of Leganes.

"I have never scored at Camp Nou," he told reporters. "I really want to score and celebrate it on Sunday.

"I'm very focused on trying to do something big with my club and my national team. I am very involved in those two teams.

"I want to enjoy this and my team, in LaLiga, the Europa League and the World Cup. I don't think about what can happen beyond this.

"I'm not saying that means I'm going to go, because I've been saying the same thing for four years and I'm still here."