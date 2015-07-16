'I thought we were excellent' - Orlando coach Heath

Orlando City coach Adrian Heath was "delighted" with his team's 3-1 triumph over West Brom on Wednesday ahead of a tough fortnight of domestic action.

Kaka, Carlos Rivas and Bryan Rochez all scored in Orlando's shock win over their Premier League visitors, cancelling out Callum McManaman's 13th-minute opener for West Brom.

Orlando, who sit fifth in MLS's Western Conference, face New York Red Bulls (third) on Saturday before a US Open Cup quarter-final away to Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

Those two games will be followed by a trip to fellow MLS expansion club New York City and a home game against the East's second-placed side Columbus Crew by August 1, and Heath was delighted his side avoided picking up any injuries ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

"I'm delighted. I thought we were excellent," he said after the friendly against West Brom, according to Orlando's official website.

"I look at the team at the end, we had five guys under 20 years old on the field.

"Kaka got a great goal, reminiscent of about 1997. It looks like we're all OK apart from Harrison [Heath], we'll have a look at how he is in the morning. It looks like we’ve come through pretty unscathed."

Midfielder Harrison Heath - the coach's 19-year-old son - has made three league appearances in Orlando's inaugural season in the competition.