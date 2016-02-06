I want to coach Fiorentina - Mutu

Former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu has set his sights on becoming the future coach of Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

Mutu, 37, joined Romanian side ASA Targu-Mures in January in a bid to put himself into contention for his country's Euro 2016 squad.

The former Romania international has also begun coaching lessons and revealed his goal is to coach Fiorentina, where he spent five years as a player between 2006-2011.

"It was nice, I was a bit nervous at first, but then everything went fine," Mutu told Digisport after his first session.

"I'm glad I've been given the opportunity to be here among my colleagues.

"It was very interesting, a new experience that I enjoyed greatly.

"I'd like to train at a high level, but I wouldn't mind working with children. I think that's necessary for a coach."

He added: "I don't want to become just good [at coaching], but great, and that's why I'm here to learn.

"I accept all suggestions with humbleness. Over my career I learnt a lot, in Romania and abroad too.

"The team I'd like to coach? Obviously Fiorentina. And also the Romanian national team."