I want Leicester fans to dream of title - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri is eager to keep Leicester City supporters' dreams of a sustained Premier League title tilt burning bright into 2016.

Leicester have been the league's surprise package this term and top the table approaching the midway point of the campaign.

The 28 goals supplied by Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez have helped put Leicester two points clear of second-placed Arsenal and Ranieri wants their fans to keep dreaming amid discussion outside of whether his side are credible title challengers.

"I'm proud of my players and our fans. The fans are dreaming and I don't want to wake them up," said the Italian, whose side visit Liverpool on Saturday.

"We must enjoy, play free and without pressure. If the world are speaking about you then you enjoy and continue to play."

Leicester travel to Anfield to face a Liverpool side enduring their first notable sticky patch since Jurgen Klopp was appointed in October, having not won in three Premier League matches.

However, Ranieri added: "At Liverpool, there's a very good atmosphere and we'll have to show our very best if we want to win there.

"We have Mahrez, but Liverpool have two of Mahrez in [Philippe] Coutinho and [Adam] Lallana.

"Possession is important but it's not our best [quality]. Why should I show that? We're strong because we play to our strengths.

"I appreciate Klopp a lot. I watched him in last season's winter break [while at Borussia Dortmund] and saw how he worked. Liverpool have a very good manager."