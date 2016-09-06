I wasn't ready for England job, concedes Southgate

Gareth Southgate admitted he was not ready to replace Roy Hodgson following Euro 2016, though the England Under-21 manager is open to taking charge of the senior team in the future.

Southgate was reportedly the frontrunner to fill the void left by Hodgson after England's last-16 exit at the European Championships, before Sam Allardyce was eventually appointed.

The 46-year-old and former Middlesbrough boss, however, conceded it would have been too early in his career to manage England.

"I can see the logic in terms of the odds but it wasn't a route I felt I was ready to take. I'm pretty clear on what I'm comfortable with but also I know to take that role wasn't something I think I've got the experience for,” he said.

"I think it's one of the ultimate jobs and you want every skill set possible when you go into it. Sam obviously has years and years of experience.

"I'm fiercely ambitious, there's no question about that, so I wouldn't want it to be seen that I'm not. I'm also clear on where I am and I know how far I've come since I left Middlesbrough [in 2009].

"I think with England there are one or two other things that I would want to have had experience of before I took that role. To be going into it from a real position of strength, maybe that happens in the future, maybe it doesn't?"