'I will definitely stay' at City - Toure

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure said fans should not worry about his future, with the Ivorian promising to remain at the club next season.

Toure has been tipped to reunite with former City manager Roberto Mancini at Inter for the 2015-16 campaign, following an inconsistent term in Manchester.

But the Ivory Coast international, whose agent Dimitri Seluk was quoted over the weekend as claiming City owner Sheik Mansour intervened and blocked an exit from the Etihad Stadium, told the Manchester Evening News his future remains at the club.

"I will definitely stay," he said. "The fans don't have to be worried.

"My target this year is to try to do everything possible to make this team improve well.

"I am sure with my experience, [and] maybe I hope, with the players coming in a couple of weeks, a couple of months, definitely it is going to be a strong City next year."

Toure has two years remaining on his contract, which is set to expire in 2017, and the 32-year-old hinted at a possible extension.

"Football is like that," he said. "You get a contract but, after, maybe you can continue doing something.

"For me, the target is to continue helping the club to the end.

"I think it is the first club where I have been where the fans have been singing my name for a long time. We have friends, people around you, fans always sing your name.

"Those things, money can't buy."