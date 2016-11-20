'I will never repeat that moment' - Winks ecstatic after first Tottenham goal

Harry Winks says he will never be able to repeat the feeling of scoring on his full Premier League debut for Tottenham.

The 20-year-old midfielder netted in Spurs' dramatic 3-2 home victory over West Ham on Saturday having been named in a top-flight starting line-up for the first time.

Winks had previously made four substitute appearances in the league as well as playing in the Champions League and EFL Cup, but revealed he has never felt the same as he did after scoring his first senior goal.

"That is one moment in my life I can never repeat," he said to Spurs TV.

"I can't explain it, being a Spurs fan as well, scoring the equaliser against West Ham, it was brilliant.

"It was Friday in training [I found out I was playing]. We went to do a bit of shape and I couldn't quite believe it.

"It was like 'me?' It was a bit of a shock but I prepared how I always do for a game and I couldn't wait to get out there and play."

Winks passionately celebrated his goal with manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline.

"He's given me my chance and put me into the first team," added Winks, made his England Under-21 bow in the recent international break.

"That was a 'thank you' to him for everything he's done for me.

"I could have kept running. I had a burst of energy and saw my family at the top [of the stand] as well and pointed to them. It was unbelievable."

After ending a seven-match winless run, Tottenham are away to Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, before a huge Premier League clash away to rivals Chelsea.