I will never walk away from Chelsea - Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho plans to stay with the Premier League champions for years to come - vowing he will never quit his role at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese tactician signed a new four-year contract with the club in August, having returned the title to west London last season following a mixed campaign on his return to Chelsea.

Mourinho enjoyed a hugely successful first stint in England before leaving for trophy-laden spells with Inter and Real Madrid and, amid an inconsistent start to their Premier League defence, Mourinho reiterated his commitment to Chelsea.

"Let's be objective, I don't want to leave the club, in any circumstances," he told reporters.

"And the club doesn't want me to leave. I'm not going to walk away. The club is not going to sack me.

"Look, when I was here in 2007, I had two things in my mind. Go to Spain [with Real Madrid] and go to Italy [with Inter], just to give you an example. Today, I was in Spain and I was in Italy, I don't want to go back.

"I want to stay here. That’s enough. That makes a difference. Mr [Roman] Abramovich in 2007, in his football life, if you can say that, he knows only two managers, [Claudio] Ranieri and myself. In this moment, he knows, how many, 10? He knows a lot of them. It's a difference too. So there are differences.

"I repeat - I stay until Mr Abramovich wants. I had a contract that expires in two years' time. And he gave me a contract that expires in four years' time. So it makes a difference.

"If somebody, anyone thinks that I walk, or I leave the job it's somebody that doesn't know [me]."

A haul of four points from as many league games prior to the international break has made life difficult for Mourinho, as has a long-term injury to number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"I just know he will be out for some time," Mourinho added.

"It's a big blow but you will not see me speaking again about Thibaut. He's injured. It's not easy to have the best goalkeeper in the world injured. But easy to have one of the best goalkeepers in the world to play. [Asmir] Begovic is very, very good.

"I'm sad for Thibaut and sad for the team, but we have a top goalkeeper and Begovic will be in goal. I'm not happy [with the results], but I work harder than ever, I'm optimistic, I trust the players, I repeat, the players trust me, I know.

"So it's not such a hard situation because you feel that better results will arrive. We have one problem. We are not getting the results we always expect to get. That’s our problem."