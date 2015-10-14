I won't walk away from Netherlands - Van Persie

Giving up on international duty is not an option for Netherlands striker Robin van Persie after the Fenerbahce man scored an own goal as his country missed out on a place at Euro 2016.

The Dutch capped off a dismal qualification campaign with a 3-2 defeat to 10-man Czech Republic in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Van Persie was introduced shortly before half-time, with the hosts 2-0 down, and headed into his own net on his 101st cap to add insult to injury for Danny Blind's men.

While the former captain scored at the right end along with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar late on, a comeback would have mattered little in the hunt for third due to Turkey's win over Iceland.

Van Persie is among the more senior members of Blind's squad and the 32-year-old stated his intention to remain available despite their absence from next year's European Championship.

"I'm not one to run away from difficult situations, I won't do so now either," he is quoted as telling De Telegraaf.

"We will have to bite, for almost a year, on a very sour apple and we must all go through it – the players, the fans, the media, everyone.

"A lot has happened, I'm going to have a quiet think about it. But as I see it now, I'll just stay available. I still think it's a great honor to play for Oranje. In good, but also in bad times.

"I'm not someone who runs away from his responsibilities in difficult situations. Giving up is not an option. Though of course it depends on whether I am called."

Van Persie was replaced as captain by Arjen Robben shortly after Blind was appointed as Guus Hiddink's replacement in July.