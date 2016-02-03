I would have guided Madrid to more European glory - Del Bosque

Vicente del Bosque believes he could have guided Real Madrid to more Champions League glory had he stayed on at the Spanish giants.

The 65-year-old spent four seasons at Madrid between 1999 and 2003, in which time he won two Champions League trophies, as many La Liga titles, as well as UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana triumphs.

Del Bosque had the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Raul in their prime while coaching the club, and thinks he could have tasted more success on the European stage if the club had offered him a new contract.

"It is very difficult to win [the Champions League]," the Spaniard told Teledario.

"We had a lot of luck and some very good players in a favourable period for the club.

"Without being vain or arrogant, if I had continued I believe we would have won more European cups."

Del Bosque is one of the most successful coaches in Spanish history, having guided the Spain national team to their first ever World Cup crown in 2010 and European Championship success in 2012.