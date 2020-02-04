Iain Vigurs believes Ross County’s results will improve with hard work

Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs insists hard work is the only way out of their long winless run.

County have not won in eight matches – taking two points from a possible 21 in the Ladbrokes Premiership and losing to Ayr in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The run has seen them drop from mid-table to four points off the bottom but Vigurs feels they can restore their confidence and start looking up.

The former Inverness and Motherwell player, who missed three-and-a-half months of the campaign with a foot injury, said on the club’s Twitter account: “The whole season the managers have never been able to rely on every player in the squad because of injury.

“It has been a difficult period but everybody is doing their best.

“Trying to get that confidence back is key. It’s work hard, that’s all we can do.”

Speaking ahead of the visit of Livingston on Wednesday, co-manager Steven Ferguson said: “I’ve said from the start how difficult this would be (returning to the Premiership) and it’s proving just that.

“The only way you turn that negative vibe in to a positive is by winning matches.”

County lost 4-0 at Livingston at the start of this eight-match run, although it came on the back of a selection crisis sparked by a bug.

However, Livi have gone from strength to strength and have won five matches in a row ahead of the Dingwall clash.

Ferguson said: “Everybody knows what Livingston do and what Livingston are about. We just have to make sure we are prepared.”