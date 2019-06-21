Ibenge wants DR Congo to make fast start at Africa Cup of Nations

Democratic Republic of Congo head coach Florent Ibenge feels his side must make a fast start if they are to go on and have an impact at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Leopards, captained by Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, play Uganda in Cairo on Saturday and then face hosts Egypt ahead of their final Group A match with Zimbabwe.

Ibenge knows just how important an opening victory could prove.

“The key for us is to start against Uganda before playing the host country,” Ibenge said in an interview on www.CAFOnline.com.

“We have all our chances and to go as far as possible, we must do better every game.”

Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre, though, is also confident his squad can rise to the challenges ahead.

“The Cranes are ready to compete,” he said at a press conference, reported by the Uganda Football Association. “As a complete unit, we shall achieve a lot.”