Ibrahimovic confirms PSG departure

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Sweden striker took to Twitter on Friday ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 finale with Nantes to announce: "My last game at Parc des Princes. I came like a king, left like a legend."

Ibrahimovic, revealed by Forbes this week as the world's third highest earning footballer, has been with PSG since 2012 and this year won his fourth Ligue 1 title.

He has enjoyed his most prolific campaign, scoring 36 top-flight goals, but Champions League glory eluded him again as Laurent Blanc's men were beaten by Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

The news will put a host of Europe's top clubs on high alert, with Manchester United, former clubs Inter and AC Milan and MLS outfit LA Galaxy having been linked with a swoop.

Ibrahimovic will feature at Euro 2016 after helping his country to the finals with a virtuoso display in the play-offs, when he scored three of Sweden's four goals in the 4-3 aggregate triumph over Denmark.

His list of honours over a sparkling career includes league titles in four different countries.

Fans will hope to see him sign off in style when PSG take on Marseille in the Coupe de France final on May 21.