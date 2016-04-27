Ibrahimovic, Di Maria, Ben Arfa up for Ligue 1 award

Paris Saint-Germain duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Angel Di Maria have both been nominated for the award for Ligue 1's player of the season.

Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra and Hatem Ben Arfa, who has enjoyed a superb season with Champions League hopefuls Nice, are also up for the prize, which was won by Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette last year.

Ibrahimovic is seeking an unprecedented third award, after winning in 2013 and 2014, and remains a firm favourite after hitting 32 goals in just 27 games to help PSG to the title.

PSG boss Laurent Blanc, winner of the coach of the year prize last season, has been nominated along with Claude Puel of Nice, Stephane Moulin of Angers and Gazelec Ajaccio coach Thierry Laurey.

Ils nous ont ébloui tout au long de l'année.Les 4 meilleurs joueurs de la ! April 27, 2016

Rising Rennes star Ousmane Dembele, Monaco's Thomas Lemar, PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Nice's Vincent Koziello are the nominees for the best young player.

PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, despite criticism of his form at times during the campaign, is nominated for the goalkeeper of the year prize alongside Marseille's Steve Mandanda, Lyon's Anthony Lopes and Lille's Vincent Enyeama.

The UNFP, France's professional footballers' union, will announce the winners at a ceremony on May 8.