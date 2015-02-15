Ibrahimovic explains tattoo celebration

The Sweden international opened the scoring in the second minute at the Parc des Princes, and promptly took off his shirt to show off the tattoos.

Ibrahimovic was shown a yellow card as a result, but the striker says there was a message behind the act.

The outspoken forward explained the tattoos were an attempt to raise awareness about worldwide hunger, with the names inked onto his body representing some of those suffering from starvation.

"On Saturday against Caen, when I took my shirt off, everyone was asking what all the new tattoos were," he said.

"I had 50 names temporarily tattooed on my body. They are the names of real people who are suffering from hunger around the world.

"The tattoos have gone, but the people are still out there.

"There are 805 million people who are suffering from hunger around the world. I want you to see them, via me, to help the World Food Programme.

"This is the first time I have publicly engaged with a charity. If we can reach out to the world leaders, I am sure that together, we can solve the problem of hunger throughout the world."