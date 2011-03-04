Ibrahimovic fit for Juventus clash

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he is fit for Saturday's match at arch-rivals Juventus despite a minor back complaint and general fatigue after months without a break.

"I'm fine, I'll be there against Juve," the Swede, who has been slightly off the boil in recent weeks, told Friday's Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 29-year-old also reiterated his wish to end his career at the Serie A leaders and said he plans to retire at 33.

Juventus coach Luigi Del Neri has faced media calls for his head if the seventh-placed side lose on Saturday.

The Old Lady's woes have been summed up by defender Leandro Rinaudo, who has only made one appearance this season and who has been being ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles problem, Juve's website said.

Second-placed Inter Milan, five points behind Milan with 11 games left, are on such a good run that coach Leonardo could break a record if they win at home to Genoa on Sunday.

No Serie A coach has gained 33 points from their first 13 games in charge but the Brazilian, who replaced Rafa Benitez in December, will reach that mark with victory.

Napoli forward Ezequiel Lavezzi serves the last game of his three-match ban for spitting when the third-placed side host relegation-threatened Brescia on Sunday.

Defender Victor Ruiz hopes to make his debut. The Azzurri have not lost twice in a row yet this term so are confident of bouncing back from Monday's 3-0 loss at Milan.

Lazio, in fourth, may have to do without centre back Andre Dias for Sunday's home match with Palermo after the Brazilian tweaked his hamstring in training.

Serse Cosmi takes charge of Palermo for the first time since Delio Rossi's sacking following last weekend's 7-0 home humiliation at the hands of Udinese.

A new formation is expected, according to media reports, while Italy right-back Mattia Cassani may be fit after a knock but the game comes too early for crocked forward Fabrizio Miccoli.