Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has silenced those who claimed he would not be a success in the Premier League, according to Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

The former Sweden captain took his tally to 26 goals in 38 appearances for United thanks to his double in the 3-2 win over Southampton in last Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Jones believes Ibrahimovic has had a huge impact at the club on and off the pitch and says his form has been the perfect riposte to his detractors.

"He has been terrific," the centre-back told Sky Sports at a United commercial event. "He had a lot of doubters when he came, [whether he] could do it in the Premier League. He has quietened people down now.

"He is a fantastic character around the dressing room and he is a fantastic professional. He deserves all the credit he gets.

"He has great movement off the ball for how big he is. In the air he is hard to challenge against. He is a nightmare for defenders."

Ibrahimovic's double – which included the winning goal in the 87th minute – ensured Mourinho became the first United manager to win a major trophy in his first season.

Jones has been sidelined with a bruised foot in recent weeks but had enjoyed a strong run in the first team until picking up that knock, with his performances prompting reports that he could be in line for a recall to the England squad.

"He has given everyone a lot of confidence, including players who perhaps weren't playing as many minutes last season," Jones said of Mourinho's impact.

"You see it in training, you see it in games. If you are enjoying your football, you see it on the pitch.

"I knew at the start of the season it would be difficult for me because I had been out last season but it was up to me to change that. He gave me the belief to go and do it.

"I feel good and am willing to fight for the cause."

United's next match is against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday.