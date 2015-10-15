Ibrahimovic: I am like wine, I improve with age

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he has continually improved throughout his career and will carry on doing so at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Swede became PSG's all-time highest-scoring player earlier this month, scoring twice against Marseille to take his tally in all competitions for the club to 110 in just 137 games.

Now 34-years-old, and with his contract at the Parc des Princes set to expire at the end of the season, Ibrahimovic has been heavily linked to a move away from Paris.

But the talismanic striker feels he still has plenty to offer as he matures.

"I still think I am making progress, even though I am getting older," Ibrahimovic told the official PSG website.

"I am like wine - I improve with age. I do not feel on the decline, quite the opposite.

"I think I'm stronger mentally. I still have a great hunger that will allow me to fulfil my goals. I am very pleased with what I have done - and still do today - since I came here.

"I just need to stay focused, healthy, fresh physically and continue to do what I can do.

"Nothing will stop me here. I broke down all the walls to fulfil my objectives."

Ligue 1-leading PSG travel to face Bastia on Saturday.