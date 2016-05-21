Ibrahimovic: I conquered PSG

Departing Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he "conquered" France after guiding the French champions to yet another trophy on Saturday, though the Swede insisted he is "still warming up".

Ibrahimovic - a free agent when his contract expires at the end ofJune - farewelled PSG in style, scoring a brace as the capital club ran out 4-2 winners over Marseille in the Coupe de France final, claiming a second successive domestic treble in the process.

The 34-year-old was at his trademark best at Stade de France, giving PSG a 2-1 lead via a 47th-minute penalty before completing the scoring eight minutes from time for his 50th goal of the season, taking his career tally with Laurent Blanc's men to 156 in 180 appearances.

"This PSG group is very special, what we did the last three years is incredible," Ibrahimovic told Eurosport.

"I will miss this club. I made ​​one of my best seasons. I scored 50 goals as a 34-year-old. [But] I'm still warming up!"

A reported target for Manchester United and LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic - who won 12 trophies with PSG since arriving from AC Milan in 2012 - added via France2: "I completed my mission. I have won everything.

"I came, I saw, I conquered."