Ibrahimovic: It's beyond a dream to play against Malmo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits it is beyond a dream for him to line up against boyhood club Malmo for Paris Saint-Germain this week.

Laurent Blanc confirmed the talismanic striker should be fit to feature against the Swedish champions in PSG's Champions League opener on Tuesday, having been rested for the weekend clash with Bordeaux.

And Ibrahimovic, who began his professional career with his hometown club in 1999, says he cannot wait for the chance to meet his old employers.

"It means a lot to me," he told PSG's official website ahead of the game. "I have a lot of good memories from there, even if I didn't win any trophies.

"I come from the city. To have the chance to play against them in the Champions league... there's nothing better!

"I'm also very happy for Malmo - first of all, that the club is playing the Champions League, and secondly, that I have the chance to play in my home town against my former club. It will be a fantastic moment.

"I'm not only happy for the club, but also for city. I was born there, my friends are there. Malmo will always be my home. I will never forget where I come from, or where I'm going. I will always represent the city.

"It's more than a dream. For me, it's destiny. Last year I wanted to play against Malmo, but it didn't happen.

"I will enjoy every second of these matches. But I'm a Paris Saint-Germain player and I will give everything for this club. We need to win on Tuesday."