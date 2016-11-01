Ibrahimovic not suffering a dip - Shaw

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has laughed off suggestions Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suffering a dip and feels the 35-year-old has just been unlucky in front of goal.

Ibrahimovic has gone six Premier League games without scoring, having netted four in his opening four top-flight fixtures, and some have called for the experienced attacker to be dropped following his recent struggles.

His frustration was evident in Saturday's goalless draw against Burnley, in which the Swede had 12 shots, but found goalkeeper Tom Heaton in inspired form.

Nevertheless, Shaw believes it is only a matter of time before Ibrahimovic rediscovers his golden touch and says the striker remains hugely confident.

"Is Ibrahimovic suffering a dip? No chance at all, I would not say that," said the full-back.

"He is a world-class player and I would not say it is a dip. He has been unlucky. He has had chances, but the saves that have been happening from his shots are unbelievable, especially with that volley he did at the weekend against Burnley and Heaton saving that.

"He is a very confident person and his confidence is always sky high."