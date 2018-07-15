Ibrahimovic praises Pogba after World Cup final display

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was full of praise for Paul Pogba's performance for France in Sunday's World Cup final.

Midfielder Pogba scored a fine second-half goal as Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2 in Moscow to clinch their second title.

And after a season in which Pogba's displays for Manchester United were often scrutinised, Ibrahimovic was quick to highlight his former Old Trafford team-mate's display.

"Let them talk, but the game speaks for itself," Ibrahimovic posted on Twitter, tagging Pogba alongside a picture of him holding the World Cup trophy.

Let them talk but the game speaks for itself July 15, 2018

Pogba and Ibrahimovic were both signed by United boss Jose Mourinho prior to the 2016-17 season, though the former Sweden international left for LA Galaxy in March.