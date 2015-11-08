Ibrahimovic: PSG are in control of Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said the Ligue 1 champions are in control of their destiny but knows there is still a long way to go in the title race.

Ibrahimovic struck twice as PSG routed Toulouse 5-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG are undefeated so far in the league this season and hold an eleven point advantage over second-placed Caen.

Ibrahimovic admitted PSG are in control but there are still many games to play.

"We're on the right track," the 34-year-old said. "We played well tonight.

"We played well against Madrid too on Tuesday, but unfortunately we lost. Winning immediately was important. Tonight we really played well and we won.

"We are in control of the championship, but it's not finished yet. The more we win in Ligue 1, the better are chances in all the other competitions."

PSG coach Laurent Blanc praised his side's response after their 1-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

"In the first half, I was most pleased by everyone working hard to win back possession," he said. "We needed to focus and show the right attitude, to always want the ball.

"I told the players they would be coming on and they showed their worth off the bench.

"35 points from a possible 39? It's a good thing. My team is playing very well at the moment."