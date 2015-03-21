Ibrahimovic: Ref rant furore was exaggerated

Ibrahimovic faces a disciplinary hearing next month after storming through the mixed media zone following his side's 3-2 loss to Bordeaux last Sunday and blasting: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country. Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

The Sweden captain swiftly apologised and let his football do the talking on Friday when he netted a hat-trick in PSG's 3-1 win over Lorient.

Asked if he has endured a difficult week, Ibrahimovic replied: "No, absolutely not, it is not me who is talking, it is the papers.

"I train hard, I train every day and the game is coming and I try to get results.

"I think it has been exaggerated, but what has been said has been said and what has been done is done, I don't look behind, I look forward so I am very happy."

The victory over Lorient came at the end of a day in which PSG were paired against Ibrahimovic's former club Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, having also faced them in the group stages.

Ibrahimovic will miss the first leg as he serves a one-match ban after his red card in the last 16 clash with Chelsea, but is confident his team-mates can cope without him.

"We took two beautiful games against Chelsea and now we will take two beautiful games against Barcelona," he added.

"If you want to win the Champions you play against the best teams and against the best players. I think we will be ready and we will enjoy the two games.

"I don't call it revenge [facing old club Barcelona], every game is a new game, we did good in both games against Chelsea."