Ibrahimovic scores Premier League's 25,000th goal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made history on Sunday by scoring the 25,000th goal in Premier League history.

The Manchester United striker collected Wayne Rooney's pass and fired in from outside the box to put Manchester United 2-0 up at Swansea City in the 21st minute of their match.

Brian Deane scored the first Premier League goal, playing for Sheffield United against Manchester United on August 15 1992, with some stellar names, and surprise ones too, hitting milestone goals since.

Attackers Mike Newell, Andy Townsend and Les Ferdinand scored the 1,000th, 5,000th and 10,000th goals in the league's history.

However, the second of Moritz Volz's only two Premier League goals took us to 15,000 - amid suitable electric punnery - and Marc Albrighton might have thought hitting the division's 20,000th strike would be the peak of his career, until a move to Leicester and arrival of 'The Tinkerman' saw to that.