Ibrahimovic tells Odegaard: Grow up and get rid of your Dad

Outspoken Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard he must "become a man" and escape the guidance of his father if he wants to become a success.

Midfielder Odegaard, still just 16 years old, moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Stromsgodset in January after reportedly attracting interest from several giants of European football including Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Odegaard went head-to-head with Ibrahimovic on Monday as Norway and Sweden played out a 0-0 international friendly draw.

And Ibrahimovic had some words of advice for the 16-year-old, telling Swedish paper Aftonbladet: "It's not easy to say, but he has a father that controls everything completely.

"First he must grow up and become a man and then get rid of his father."

Ibrahimovic did praise the youngster's showing in Oslo, though.

"He did well, played straightforward and didn't lose many balls," he added. "He has a long time to get even better. It's good that he's already playing for his country."