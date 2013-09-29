Ibrahimovic unfazed by fixture congestion

After PSG beat Toulouse 2-0 on Saturday, they had played five matches in 15 days, and the French champions have another two matches in the next week to cap a busy period.

But, with a Champions League date with Benfica in Paris on Wednesday, Ibrahimovic was not fussed that he and his team-mates had to enter matches on limited preparation.

"We have many games, every three days," Ibrahimovic said.

"It's a game which is normal and to be 100 per cent for every game is not easy.

"We prepare very good, we keep the balance from training and the games and that's why we make a lot of changes so we get to rest many players and the players that don't play a lot play as well."

Ibrahimovic strongly refuted the suggestion the team was unsettled, after coach Laurent Blanc has looked to swing the changes between league and European fixtures.

"We have a big team, many players and when we do this rotation with many players I think we are ready for the Champions League, so in three or four days it's another game," he said.

Edinson Cavani scored PSG's second after Marquinhos' opener at the Parc des Princes, and the Uruguayan is remaining patient about his opportunity to establish himself in the starting line-up after arriving in the French capital from Napoli in the off-season.

"I feel good from the first day I arrived," he said.

"It's normal there are so many changes on the team and you always try to get into the team as soon as possible and it be will fine sooner or later.

"I don't know if we suffered a lot but I think we played a great match. Some moments on the match they attacked as well but I think PSG deserved to win the match and I don't know if we suffered a lot."