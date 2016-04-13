Ibrahimovic: We need to be 'oh la la' for the whole season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Paris Saint-Germain must learn to be "oh la la" for a whole season if they are to taste Champions League glory.

PSG crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the fourth season in a row on Tuesday, losing 1-0 at Manchester City after last week's 2-2 draw in Paris.

Ibrahimovic has won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles since moving to Parc des Princes in 2012, while also establishing himself as the club's all-time record goalscorer.

The Swede's haul of 39 goals in all competitions this season has inspired PSG to the brink of winning back-to-back domestic trebles, but it is continental success that PSG's Qatari-owners really crave.

And Ibrahimovic, who is expected to leave Paris when his contract expires at the end of the season, thinks that will only come when the team learns to thrive under the pressure of the big occasion.

"It's not about being ready, it's about the moment - we have the team, the team is there, it's about the moment," the 34-year-old said after the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

"Everybody is saying at the beginning of the season - 'oh la la, oh la la', but when the moment is there it is different.

"The season is long, I always say the season is 10 months, it's not about one or two months. We need to be on top for the 10 months, not just one or two months.

"So if it's 'oh la la' in the beginning, it has to be 'oh la la' for 10 months.

"That is what we talk about, it's not about being ready or not ready."

