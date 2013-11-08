Ibrahimovic will retire at PSG, says Al-Khelaifi

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed great success with PSG since joining from Milan in July 2012, becoming the first Ligue 1 player for 23 years to score 30 goals in a season as he inspired the capital club to the French title last term.

The Sweden international penned an extension with the club back in September to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes until 2016.

And Al-Khelaifi, who assumed the role of president in 2011 after Qatar Investment Authority's takeover of the club, is confident that former Inter, Juventus and Barcelona star Ibrahimovic will remain in Paris until he retires.

"He's said he wanted to retire at this club and it will be his last club," Al-Khelaifi told the BBC.

Ibrahimovic is on the shortlist for the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or, the award given to the player considered to be the best in the world.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the only player to have won the award in its three-year history, but Al-Khelaifi feels Ibrahimovic deserves to be recognised for his achievements.

"I think he is one of the best three players in the world," he added.

"He deserves to be the best player in the world this year with the things he is doing."

Ibrahimovic has already scored 12 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, including seven in just four UEFA Champions League outings.