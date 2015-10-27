Icardi: I had to score

Inter striker Mauro Icardi was happy after his goal settled a 1-0 win at Bologna that returned the Nerazzurri back to the top of Serie A.

The Argentine forward was on hand to tuck in Adem Ljajic's cross from close range midway through the second half to seal the points despite Felipe Melo's red card minutes earlier.

Icardi had been criticised ahead of Tuesday's game after a series of lacklustre displays and the forward had failed to score in three successive matches.

"I knew I had to score because that's the job of a striker," Icardi said.

"Adem Ljajic put it on a plate for me today and when you get assists like that it's so much easier. There's quality throughout the squad and we can do well."

Inter had drawn their three previous matches but are back on top of Serie A for at least 24 hours ahead of their weekend clash against fellow Scudetto contenders Roma - who can reclaim top spot when they take on Udinese on Wednesday.

"We had to win and we've done just that," added Icardi.

"It was a tough match out there, but in the end we got the goal that gives us all three points."