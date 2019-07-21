PSG close in on Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye – here’s how much he’ll cost
By Greg Lea
PSG are closing in on the signing of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to L'Equipe.
The Ligue 1 side came close to acquiring the Senegal international last summer, but they were unable to get a deal over the line.
However, PSG are set to land their man in the coming days as Thomas Tuchel continues his squad rebuild.
Gueye will cost the French champions around £30m, although the make-up of the offer has yet to be determined.
The midfielder spent five years in Ligue 1 with Lille before a 2015 switch to the Premier League with Aston Villa.
He also helped Senegal reach the Africa Cup of Nations final this summer, where they were defeated 1-0 by Algeria.
