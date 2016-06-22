'If you don't know nothing, keep quiet' - Deeney responds to speculation

Troy Deeney has offered some advice to people speculating about his future: "If you don't know nothing, keep quiet."

Conflicting reports in recent days have suggested that Watford captain Deeney is on the verge of completing a transfer to Premier League champions Leicester City, and that he has signed a new contract at Vicarage Road.

It was reported earlier in the week that Leicester were ready to offer up to £30million for Deeney, before the Daily Telegraph claimed on Wednesday that the 27-year-old was close to putting pen to paper on a lucrative new deal with Watford.

However, it would appear that Deeney is tiring of the conjecture, as he tweeted late on Wednesday: "Funny how a couple of days ago I had left for 30 million and today I'm signing a new contract if you don't know nothing keep quiet thanks."

The striker scored 13 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last season.