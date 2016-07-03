Iheanacho confident Guardiola will deliver silverware

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is looking forward to working with Pep Guardiola and is confident the new manager can lead the team to silverware.

City won the League Cup in Manuel Pellegrini's last season in charge, defeating Liverpool on penalties in the final at Wembley.

They had to settle for fourth in the Premier League, while reaching the Champions League semi-finals, but Iheanacho is confident they will be challenging for major trophies again in 2016-17.

"I think Pep's arrival is very important for the club and most of all for the fans. We are all looking forward to it," he told reporters.

"I think everyone knows what we are looking forward to: greatness, good football and most of all trophies, the Champions League and the Premier League in particular. We just need to work hard, play good football for the team, for the fans and we will come out with something this season.

"I haven't spoken to Guardiola yet so we're going to meet in training. I think everyone knows about him. He's a great manager. He's coached great teams like Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He's done great for all the teams I think.

"I watched Barcelona [as a kid]. He's a great manager, they played really well, were a great team and won trophies. I can't wait to meet him and work with him as well.

"He has a good record working with young players and I don't think I will be an exception. He's going to prep the young players and they're going to improve."