Iheanacho rewarded with Nigeria call-up

Kelechi Iheanacho's promising start to life in the Manchester City first team has earned the 19-year-old his first call-up for Nigeria.

Coach Sunday Oliseh added Iheanacho to his squad for their upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifying tie with Swaziland, the youngster one of four Premier League based players selected alongside Odion Ighalo, John Obi Mikel and Alex Iwobi.

Iheanacho impressed during pre-season for City and has been given the chance to shine by Manuel Pellegrini, an opportunity he has duly taken with two goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

His latest strike came in an impressive display in City's 5-1 League Cup win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, and that was enough to convince Oliseh to select the striker.

"I initially called up 23 players but I am adding Kelechi Iheanacho to the list immediately," Oliseh told the Nigerian Football Federation's website. "I have been following Kelechi's progress at City."

There is also a return to the national team for Obafemi Martins after two years away from the squad, the Seattle Sounders striker having scored 15 goals in MLS this season.

Nigeria travel to Swaziland on November 13 for the first leg of their second-round qualifying match, before hosting the return match four days later.