I'll always be the same Ronaldo - Cristiano unfazed by critics

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is unaffected by any criticism aimed his way because he is always confident of returning to his extraordinary level.

Ronaldo was jeered by sections of the Santiago Bernabeu support after failing to register in a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao last month, meaning he had scored just two goals in his first six LaLiga outings this season.

The 31-year-old responded with a hat-trick against Alaves but after failing to find the net in his last two games he has again received a negative reaction.

However, Ronaldo, who signed a new contract at the Bernabeu that runs until 2021 on Monday, is confident he will soon start showing the type of form that has become expected of him at Madrid.

"Sometimes when I don't score I might come across as somebody nervous or anxious, but I'm used to scoring so many and when you don't score things go through your mind," he said.

"But I'm on the crest of a wave and I'm overjoyed. On the back of my last season, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, winning the European Championship and signing a five-year deal with Real Madrid, what can I say, this is a dream year, unbelievable. Something I thought was impossible.

"I think this is such a special occasion that looking at whether I scored or not in a particular game isn't important.

"I know that tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, in a month's time I'll be the same Ronaldo as always, I'll be here defending the colours of this club."