Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique
Paris Saint-Germain have included the world's most expensive player in a squad to face Marseille, with ill Brazil star Neymar recovering.
Neymar has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face Marseille in Sunday's Le Classique clash in Ligue 1.
The Brazilian superstar was a doubt for the game after missing training on Friday due to a virus.
Midfielder Marco Verratti, who is suffering from abdominal pain, is not available to play against Marseille, however.
Neymar, a world-record signing when he joined from Barcelona for €222million at the start of the season, was sent off in PSG's away game at Marseille, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
PSG are 12 points clear of Monaco at the top of Ligue 1, with Marseille in third, a further point behind last season's champions.
PSG squad for tomorrow's Classico vs. at the Parc! February 24, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.