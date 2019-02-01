I'm a really big fan – Rummenigge praises James

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants to see more of James Rodriguez as he discussed his appreciation for the playmaker.

James, 27, is on loan at Bayern from Real Madrid, making two appearances off the bench since returning from a knee injury in January.

The Colombia international's future remains unclear, with Bayern holding an option to buy James at the end of his two-year loan spell.

Rummenigge praised James and said he wanted the attacking midfielder playing more if he was in coach Niko Kovac's plans.

"Generally, I think that he's a great player. Maybe he has the best left foot in the Bundesliga," he said on Thursday.

"He showed this especially during the second half of the last season under Jupp Heynckes. We all want to see James regularly on the pitch, but the coach has to decide this.

"I like this player a lot. Everyone in the club know his qualities. At the end of the day you have to decide which is the best decision for him and the club.

"I'm a really big fan of him."

Bayern are six points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund ahead of a trip to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.