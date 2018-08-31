I'm extremely happy at Real Madrid – Modric

Real Madrid star Luka Modric insisted he is extremely happy at the European champions amid links with Inter.

Modric – who was crowned UEFA's 2017-18 Player of the Year on Thursday – has been at the centre of speculation regarding a move to Serie A side Inter.

However, Croatia captain and midfielder Modric said he could not be happier with the Champions League holders.

"I am in the best club of the world," Modric told reporters after beating former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to the award in Monaco. "I want to be here.

"I am not happy, I am super happy being here, very quiet and I just like to keep working doing well things like last six years."

Modric – who also won the Golden Ball at the World Cup in Russia after leading Croatia to the final – added: "As I already said, I am really happy to be here.

"I have been working to achieve as high as possible, so thanks to god I am here. This is the best year of my career collectively and individually, so I am really enjoying, we have to keep working."