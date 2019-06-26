I’m as hungry as ever to succeed, says evergreen Miller

Kenny Miller insists he is as hungry as ever as he prepares to turn 40 at new club Partick Thistle.

The former Rangers, Celtic and Scotland striker has joined the Jags on a one-year deal having agreed to link up with former team-mate Gary Caldwell in Maryhill.

The deal should see the 39-year-old veteran extend his playing career past his next milestone birthday in December.

But Miller, who quit Dundee earlier this week, insists he still has the same desire now as he did when breaking through as a teenager at Hibs.

“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and I’m very confident that I will be able to do that,” Miller, who is also set to take on a coaching role at Firhill, told the Jags website. “Despite being in the latter stages of my career I’m as hungry as I’ve ever been to be successful.

“I want to win, I want to score goals, I want to be the most determined guy in the dressing room and I look forward to doing that here at Thistle.

“I do think, though, when you get to my age, you have to take on a different role and I’ll certainly be trying to help my team-mates out as much as possible.

“We have a range of ages and experience levels in the squad so if I can play a role in helping some of our younger players develop then I’ll be very happy to do that.”

Miller played alongside Caldwell for both Celtic and Scotland and believes the pair can operate on the same wavelength as they look to spearhead Thistle’s return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The four-time Scottish title winner, who is now on his way to La Manga to meet up with his new team-mates, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to come here and work with someone whose views on football align very closely with my own.

“It’s fair to say he has had a few bumps along the way but the detail the manager goes into and the way he speaks about football is something I can very closely identify with.”