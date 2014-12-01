'I'm not going to go crawling' insists Johnson

The 30-year-old defender headed in an 85th-minute winner against Stoke City on Saturday, but his future has been regularly discussed.

Serie A giants Roma are reportedly interested in Johnson, whose contract with the Premier League club expires in June next year.

Johnson said there would be no begging to stay at Liverpool.

"I'm not going to go crawling to anybody. They know where I am and they know the situation," he said.

"First and foremost, I want to play for a club that wants me. It is as simple as that. I want to play my football - time goes very quick.

"I have enjoyed my time here - the majority of the six years. There have been some good times, some bad times. I have enjoyed my football but if i haven't got a contract, I can't stay."

Johnson, whose goal against Stoke gave Liverpool their fifth league win of the season, said he was focused on the rest of the campaign.

"There were minor talks at the end of last season but they were minor talks. Nothing that I could accept or reject - just minor talks," he said.

"Whatever will unfold will unfold. It's not my business to talk to other clubs at the minute. I am concentrating on keeping winning for Liverpool.

"I want to respect my contract and that is what I am willing to do."