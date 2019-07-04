I’m not happy – Boss Renard wants more from Morocco

Herve Renard has demanded more from his Morocco team as they look for a way past unbeaten Benin into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Moroccans head into their last-16 tie at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday with a perfect record, having beaten Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa to top Group D, but their coach is still not happy.

Renard said at his pre-match press conference: “I don’t think we started the tournament well. From a team perspective, we weren’t good at all and I’m not happy.

“Benin have a strong defence, all players do their job and I know their manager is doing a great job.”

Benin earned their place in the knockout phase as one of the four best third-placed teams after drawing with Ghana, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon, although coach Michel Dussuyer is expecting the toughest test yet from the Atlas Lions, with either Uganda or Senegal awaiting the winners in the last eight.

Dussuyer said: “We know a great deal about Morocco, whom we’ve faced recently. They’re a strong team with good individuals and they’re favourites for the tournament.

“I have a good team, yet it will be difficult. We’ll try everything possible.”