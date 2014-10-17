'I'm not under pressure' insists QPR's Redknapp

The 67-year-old again faced questions over his future at a press conference on Friday following reports that chairman Tony Fernandes is considering appointing a new manager, with Tim Sherwood the favourite to take over at Loftus Road.

Rangers have endured a difficult start on their return to the Premier League, as they languish at the foot of the table after winning only one of their first seven games.

Redknapp revealed in August that he was ready to sign a new two year-contract, but he is still yet to put pen to paper on a new deal to heighten uncertainty over his future.

The former Tottenham manager, however, insists he has no concerns that he will lose his job as he prepares for Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

He said: "I'm not under pressure, none whatsoever.

"Looking forward to the game on Sunday, playing against one of the best clubs in the world in my opinion, Liverpool. We're the underdogs, great game for us, looking forward to it.

"The impasse over my contract, and I don't have to sit here and tell you lies, is that I wasn't bothered about signing a new contract. Not bothered in the slightest. It didn't bother me, what are contracts?

"There's a manager in the Premier League who's got an eight-10 year contract. What is it? If you get the sack you don't get eight years' money. You get the sack and you get whatever you get, a few months or six months, so what is a contract?

"You work for a club, if they don't want you, you talk to the chairman, you get to sort out what you're doing and you all move on.

"Contracts mean nothing, if you're going well. If we stay up this year and I'm here still and at the end of the year Tony wanted to talk about another year with me, I'd be delighted if that's what I want to do in my life.

"But to have to sign a contract, if I'd have been that bothered I would have chased him up when he came on TV and said 'I want to give Harry a new two-year contract'.

"It didn't bother me in the slightest because I trust the chairman, he's a good man, we get on well and if I want to stay and he wants me to stay I don't need a contract. It's not important to me.

"I was up at 4am this morning. I love this job and football management. I've got a great desire for the job still.

"I don't need assurances from anybody. It's up to Tony what he does, if he's not happy don't talk to me. I'm a big boy, it's not a problem.

"I'm doing my best, doing best with what I've got."

Redknapp confirmed that Jordon Mutch will be out for "a few weeks" with a hamstring injury, while fellow midfielder Joey Barton will not face Liverpool as he is also troubled by a hamstring problem.

Niko Kranjcar may play a part despite suffering a broken toe.