I'm ready for the Italy job, claims Cannavaro
Fabio Cannavaro has declared his interest in becoming Italy coach and claimed he is "ready" for the job.
Cesare Prandelli resigned after the 2006 world cup champions' exit from the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday and Cannavaro has been linked with the role.
The 40-year-old, who captained Italy to their aforementioned triumph in Germany, retired from playing in 2011 and has since been employed as an assistant coach at UAE Pro-League outfit Al Ahli.
And the former centre-back would relish the opportunity to take charge of his country.
"It would be a great honour for me to be the manager of my national team," he said in his role as a pundit on ITV.
"But the federation wants to change the president and the coach. It would be difficult but I am ready. We will wait and see."
