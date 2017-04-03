I'm very proud of Madrid values - Nacho hits back at Barca's Pique

While not surprised by Gerard Pique's latest outspoken comments, Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez still hit back at the Barcelona defender as he expressed his pride in the leaders of LaLiga.

Pique caused a stir during the international break when he criticised the values of bitter rivals Madrid, sparking backlash from Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez.

Nacho also responded to the controversial Barca star following Madrid's 3-0 win at home to Alaves on Sunday.

"We are used to such statements. We are focused on our own thing," said Nacho, who scored at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He will have his thoughts. Some people share them and others don't.

"But I am very proud of the values ​​Real Madrid have taught me since I joined the club."

Nacho completed the scoring after strikes from Karim Benzema and Isco put the result beyond doubt as Madrid made it 50 matches in succession in which they have netted.

Benzema scored just past the half-hour mark against Alaves, his fourth goal in as many league games.

Isco netted in the 85th minute and Nacho's header three minutes later sealed a fourth successive LaLiga victory for Madrid, who are two points clear of titleholders Barca with a match in hand.

"I'm happy with the collective work and on a personal note for the goal, although it's not normal for me to score. The important thing was the victory," Nacho added.

"I work every day and try to do well out on the field. It was a tricky game after the international break. There is a lot left to play for in the league, you have to keep winning, especially at home, and pick up all possible points."

Nacho continued: "It is not easy to go on a run of 50 matches scoring and we've done that thanks to the quality we have up top. We go in to the games with the intention of winning and we know that if we keep a clean sheet, we'll be in a good position to take the points. It's easy with these players."