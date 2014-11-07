Immobile determined to prove Matthaus wrong

The Italian striker was signed by Jurgen Klopp during the close-season in an attempt to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski, who joined rivals Bayern Munich in July.

Lewandowski scored 28 goals in all competitions for Dortmund last term, but the strikers at Signal Iduna Park have struggled to replicate that form in his absence.

Immobile has only found the back of the net six times in all competitions in the current campaign, with three of them coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Dortmund have struggled in the Bundesliga and are currently second bottom, leading to Matthaus being quoted in Bild as saying that Immobile is not good enough to replace Lewandowski.

Immobile now wants to showcase his skills to the former Germany captain.

"Matthaus is a legend of German football and can say whatever he wants," he told Bild.

"To avoid criticism I just have to score with continuity."