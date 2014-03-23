Immobile hoping to catch Prandelli's eye

Immobile scored all of his side's goals as they disposed of Livorno 3-1 in Serie A.



The 24-year-old nodded home from a set piece, before scuffing in a second from a looped pass into the area and capping his landmark treble in devastating fashion - curling a right-footed shot into the left side of the net from outside the box.



Immobile admitted to feeling 'emotional' in the wash up, and felt national boss Cesare Prandelli would take note of his performance in Turin.



"I've got this match ball for all the sacrifices I've made throughout the years," said Immobile, who has one international cap.



"I'm dedicating it to my family, who have always been close to me. I would never have thought this would happen after the last year.



"Prandelli knows me, he knows how hard I work. If he decides to call me up I will be ready to give my all, just like I do here."



Immobile's individual efforts were soured somewhat by a tantrum from strike partner Alessio Cerci, who was unhappy to be substituted by coach Giampiero Ventura.



Ventura, though, defended his decision, wanting Cerci to rest for their trip to Roma on Tuesday.



"It's definitely because he wanted to score," Ventura told Sky Sport, on Cerci's protest at being substituted.



"But we are playing again in three days and with the score at 3-0 we wanted to preserve him, given that we are playing against a great team like Roma."